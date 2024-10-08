Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.16.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

