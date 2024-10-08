Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Scor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Scor has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.53.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

