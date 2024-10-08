SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Lowered to “Hold” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 2.9 %

SILV stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.23. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 40.61%. The company had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

