Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 7,992 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.64% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 318,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,575.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 176,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a market cap of $909.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.