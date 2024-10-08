SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised SSP Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
