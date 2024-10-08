Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles Sells 206,240 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Scholar Rock Stock Up 362.0 %
SRRK stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.82.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SRRK
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scholar Rock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Super Micro’s Split: A Game-Changer or Risky Move for Investors?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.