Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Randstad Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Cuts Dividend

Randstad Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.5292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Randstad’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.