Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Upgraded to Strong Sell at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Vonovia Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.