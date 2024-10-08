Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Mastercard Incorporated’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2025 earnings at $16.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.22.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $491.30 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $501.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.54 and a 200-day moving average of $462.27. The company has a market capitalization of $456.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

