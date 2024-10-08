The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.39.

NYSE:SHW opened at $367.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $385.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

