Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $106,000 Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primis Financial by 55.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Primis Financial stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.