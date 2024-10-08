Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 4,036 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,126,000 after buying an additional 1,110,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 31.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after buying an additional 2,469,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,173,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,802,000 after buying an additional 1,910,212 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,208,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after buying an additional 697,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,400,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after buying an additional 695,005 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWK. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

