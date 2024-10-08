Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,780 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 422.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 311,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 251,898 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 195,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 159,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE:AMPY opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

