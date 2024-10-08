Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,106 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 412.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYH opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $759.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

