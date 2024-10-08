Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $135,000 Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Domo were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Domo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Domo by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 193,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Trading Down 0.5 %

Domo stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $278.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $78.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Jolley purchased 10,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,340.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

About Domo

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

