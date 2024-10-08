Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Orion Office REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 618,291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

ONL opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.22.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -30.08%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

