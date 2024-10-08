Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 104,210 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 265.7% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in i-80 Gold by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. i-80 Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $333.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 162.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.