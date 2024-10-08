BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,405 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BrightView were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BV. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at $1,497,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at $6,673,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BV shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BrightView in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $738.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

