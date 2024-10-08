Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $250,000 Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,367,270.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $2,372,678.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,367,270.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,606. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMPR opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

