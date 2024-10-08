Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,222,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after purchasing an additional 105,912 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $4,878,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,346.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.