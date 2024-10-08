AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Constellium worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after buying an additional 257,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Constellium by 170.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 176,158 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 26,490.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.