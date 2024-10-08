Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 15.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.50 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $26,836.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,846.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $26,836.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,846.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,814.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,976 shares of company stock worth $583,012. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

