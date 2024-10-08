Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $77,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GH has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Guardant Health stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

