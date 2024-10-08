PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 359,889 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PVH worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,382,000 after purchasing an additional 284,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PVH by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,148,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PVH by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,320,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,668,000 after purchasing an additional 296,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 13,275.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,069 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PVH by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 124,309 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.87.

PVH Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.11. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.13 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

