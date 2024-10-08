Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $250,000 Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,970,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total transaction of $459,289.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,637.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,279.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $286.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $292.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.02 and its 200-day moving average is $262.98.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.22%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

