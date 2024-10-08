Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $225,000 in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTMI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,479,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,806,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,097,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 724,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,610,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -921.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,977.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,977.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,690.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

