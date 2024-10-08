Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 135.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 6,322.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Shares of TDW opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

