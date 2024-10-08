Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $204,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brinker International by 32,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.