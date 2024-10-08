Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $204,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brinker International by 32,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
Brinker International Price Performance
EAT opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International
Brinker International Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brinker International
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.