Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 171,246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $19,326,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,334,000 after buying an additional 296,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 16.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 98.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,006,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,659,000 after buying an additional 996,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UE opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 66.89% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UE. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UE

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.