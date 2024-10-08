Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $217,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,773.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,773.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

