Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Everi were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 30.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Insider Activity

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at $886,777.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,777.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

