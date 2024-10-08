Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Construction Partners by 17,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $1,574,533.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,626.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

