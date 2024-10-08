Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $468,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,528.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,114.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,528.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,251 shares of company stock worth $1,365,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.