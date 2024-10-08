1,435 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,435 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 113,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.44 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

