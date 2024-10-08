Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,149,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 36,747.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 117,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 117,592 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 137.3% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 78,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $320.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 240.19% and a negative return on equity of 73.30%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

