Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $36.07 on Friday. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $36.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

