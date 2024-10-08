Ventum Cap Mkts Lowers SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) to Hold

Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered SilverCrest Metals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$13.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.14 and a 52 week high of C$14.37.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.19). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of C$99.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.8934954 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

