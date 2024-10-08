Bangor Savings Bank Buys 80 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 69.6% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.2 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.94 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.00 and a 200 day moving average of $182.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

