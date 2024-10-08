RBG (LON:RBGP) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.04 ($0.03). 1,392,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 417,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

RBG Trading Up 12.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.93. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Further Reading

