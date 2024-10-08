Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $187.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $204.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.11.

Alphabet stock opened at $164.39 on Monday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,206.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

