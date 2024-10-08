42,935 Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,108,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,907 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,621,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,849,000 after buying an additional 1,003,918 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 3,133,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after buying an additional 1,924,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $19,467,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

