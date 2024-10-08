The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 9,508 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 9,470.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 248,022 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 77.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,914,000 after purchasing an additional 224,306 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,121,489.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.2 %

APP stock opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

