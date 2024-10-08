The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 408 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,247,000 after buying an additional 70,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,623 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $150.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average is $134.09.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

