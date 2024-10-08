The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,278 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after acquiring an additional 581,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,589,000 after buying an additional 916,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

