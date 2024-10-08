The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.14 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,248,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,771,000 after buying an additional 870,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

