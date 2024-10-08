The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,546,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,250,000 after buying an additional 77,934 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,752,000 after purchasing an additional 698,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $13,700,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.