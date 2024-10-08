Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Insperity worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Insperity by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after buying an additional 197,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 13.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insperity Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.89.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.