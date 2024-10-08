SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 341,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 63,962 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

SPSC opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.45. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

