The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,827 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

