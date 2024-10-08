The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of Andersons worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

